MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two more “shots fired” scenes Wednesday night, marking the sixth similar situation since Monday, June 27.

At around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, officers responded to Texas Street and Jefferson Street after receiving a “shots fire” call, according to a department news release. Officers found that “two unknown subjects” were shooting at each other. Police say an apartment on the 600 block of South Bayou Street was struck by stray bullets.

Officers received a second “shots fired” call just 15 minutes later roughly less than half a mile down the road. Police say a victim discovered a bullet hole inside her home on the 500 block of South Street at around 5:40 p.m.. According to a release, the was no one home when the bullets flew in.

Officers responded to three separate scenes on Monday, two of which were less than half a mile from each other. Wednesday’s marks the second time two shootings have occurred in close proximity since Monday. On Tuesday, MPD was called to the scene after two, “unknown male subjects,” were shooting at each other near the Alabama State Docks.

Both of Wednesday’s shooting remain active investigations with no reported injuries, according to a release.