MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD.

At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood Dr. and N Maryvale St., but Dillard did not stop. Police said Dillard eventually stopped, but got out of his car and start running. Dillard was booked into Metro Jail at around 8:21 p.m. last night and charged with attempt to elude and resisting arrest.

In addition to those charges, Dillard had 11 outstanding warrants including:

No insurance (Sept. 19)

Speeding (Aug. 19)

Two counts of third-degree assault (Aug. 4)

Two count of third-degree harrasment (Aug. 4)

One count of third-degree criminal mischief (Aug. 4)

Two counts of driver’s license not in possession (Aug. 19)

Running a red light (Aug. 19)

No seat belt (Aug. 19)

At around 1:54 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, officers pulled over 24-year-old Anthony Gardner at Old Shell Road and Bush Avenue. Police said Gardner stopped, but sped off once the officer got out of his car. Gardner fled and then got out and started to run, before getting caught.

Gardner was booked into Metro Jail at around 3:07 a.mn. this morning and charged with attempt to elude, possession of marijuana and no pistol permit.

In addition to those charges, Gardner had six outstanding warrants including:

Failure to show vehicle registration (Aug. 19)

Two counts of driving with suspended license (Aug. 19)

Reckless driving (Aug. 19)

Running a red light (Aug. 19)