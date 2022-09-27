MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two more people were arrested in an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for five others.

Willie Williams, 41, and Joseph Dixon, 22, were arrested in the undercover operation. Officers are still looking for David Carlton, 26, Horatio Holifield, 37, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, Johnathan Wright, 27, and Samuel Jones, 41.

The three-month-long operation, named Operation West Side, was conducted by the MPD Narcotics and Vice Unit in the Athey Road, Cody Road and Zeigler Boulevard communities. The operation investigates the sales of illegal drugs.

Mobile Police release the names of the seven targets they’re still looking for in Operation West Side.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the last wave of search warrants to close the operation was executed, according to officials. Officers seized 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 grams of cocaine, 3.8 grams of meth, 40 hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of codeine syrup, $1,866 in U.S. currency and five guns.