MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two more people for a burglary that happened Thursday, May 5 at Jackson Heights.

Jaylen Sawyer, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for burglarizing a home at Jackson heights, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The pair was taken into custody May 10 and Sawyer was charged with Burglary 1st degree.

Officers were called to a home at Byron Avenue East at 6 p.m. A resident called police while the burglars were inside the home. One of the burglars grabbed another resident by the neck and threw her to the floor, according to Mobile Police.

The burglars fled the home once officers arrived. In addition to the two arrested, A 17-year-old girl was taken into custody May 5 after she was found by officers who searched the neighborhood.