MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested Thursday morning on outstanding felony warrants along with drug charges, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD officers were in the area of Alverson Road North and Old Shell Road when they made a traffic stop, an MPD news release said.

Officers found that the passenger and driver both had outstanding warrants. They also searched the vehicle and reportedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Michael Ray Raper, 63, and Thomas McIlwaine Copeland, 40, were arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.