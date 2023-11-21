PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested after they led deputies on a chase with drugs in the car, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had been investigating Marlos Parrish, 44, of Mobile, for allegedly selling drugs, the MCSO said in a news release.

They received an anonymous tip that Parrish was driving a 2000 white Honda Odyssey Van, which had drugs in it.

Once deputies found the van, they attempted to stop it; however, Parrish refused to stop and led deputies on a short chase, according to the MCSO, which said the chase ended once the van crashed into another car.

Parrish and his passenger, Robert Bradley, 45, of Mobile, were arrested. Parrish was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking fentanyl, second-degree assault, and attempting to elude.

Bradley was charged with trafficking marijuana and trafficking fentanyl.

MCSO deputies have served multiple search warrants in Pichard in November.

“With the community’s help, we were able to serve several search warrants, which gave us the opportunity to seize drugs and weapons out of the hands of some very violent offenders,” said Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.