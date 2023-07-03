MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During an undercover operation, detectives with the Mobile Police Department found two convenience stores that violated ABC license standards, according to a department news release.

On June 29, an operation was conducted on four businesses to see if they were illegally selling alcohol to minors. Those four businesses are:

Snow Road Mart — 9850 Airport Blvd.

Central Stop — 7981 Howells Ferry Road

Circle K — 6900 Airport Blvd.

El Jalapeno Mexican Bar and Grill — 211 Schillinger Road

“Snow Road Mart and Central Stop violated ABC license standards by selling to a minor operative without properly checking identification as mandated by the state of Alabama,” according to the release.

During the investigation, Manul Hoque, 42 and an employee at Central Stop, was arrested and charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor. Police said a warrant will be signed for Snow Road Mart because the clerk was a 16-year-old who sold alcohol to a minor operative.

The Circle K and El Jalapeno Mexican Bar and Grill were in compliance with the state’s standards, according to the release.