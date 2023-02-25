MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two colleges in the Mobile area have been ranked among the top ten colleges in Alabama, according to a report from Stacker.
The University of South Alabama was ranked ninth on the list with an acceptance rate of 79% and a net price of $13,624. The University of Mobile ranked seventh with an acceptance rate of 46% and a net price of $21, 847.
All the colleges ranked include:
- Auburn University
- University of Alabama – Birmingham
- University of Alabama
- Samford University
- University of Alabama – Huntsville
- Birmingham-Southern College
- University of Mobile
- Jacksonville State University
- University of South Alabama
- University of West Alabama
This report was released in March 2022.