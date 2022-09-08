PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two men at a traffic stop after deputies found drugs in the car and learned the two men had active felony warrants for their arrest.
Tretin Devangelo Ferguson and Michael Eugene Carson Jr. were found in a Black Cadillac Escalade. The SUV was stopped at the intersection of Glendale Street and North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. While going through the car, deputies found fentanyl, marijuana, ecstasy, crack cocaine, paraphernalia and a loaded firearm. The two were charged with:
Tretin Devangelo Ferguson
- Trafficking – Fentanyl
- Trafficking – Ecstasy
- Possession with Intent to Distribute – Crack Cocaine
- Possession of Drug Paraphermalia
- Warrant: third-degree Robbery
Michael Eugene Carson Jr.
- Trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession of Marijuana first-degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Certain Person Forbidden to Possess Pistol
- Warrant: Possession of Marijuana first-degree
- Warrant: Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance
- Warrant: Pistol – Certain Persons Forbidden
- Warrant: Probation Revocation
Both were arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.
