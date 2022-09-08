PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two men at a traffic stop after deputies found drugs in the car and learned the two men had active felony warrants for their arrest.

Tretin Devangelo Ferguson and Michael Eugene Carson Jr. were found in a Black Cadillac Escalade. The SUV was stopped at the intersection of Glendale Street and North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. While going through the car, deputies found fentanyl, marijuana, ecstasy, crack cocaine, paraphernalia and a loaded firearm. The two were charged with:

Tretin Devangelo Ferguson

Trafficking – Fentanyl

Trafficking – Ecstasy

Possession with Intent to Distribute – Crack Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphermalia

Warrant: third-degree Robbery

Michael Eugene Carson Jr.

Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession of Marijuana first-degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Certain Person Forbidden to Possess Pistol

Warrant: Possession of Marijuana first-degree

Warrant: Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

Warrant: Pistol – Certain Persons Forbidden

Warrant: Probation Revocation

Both were arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.