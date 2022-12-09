MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Thomasville Police Department said they are looking for two men who are wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting off Paul Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 9, according to Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey.

Marcus Watkins, 35, and Wayne Davis III, 18, are the two suspects wanted for attempted murder.

Stuckey told News 5 a man was shot at while sitting in his car off Paul Drive in the Thomasville Community at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Stuckey said the car was hit at least two times, but there were seven to 10 shots fired from two different weapons. The bullets are believed to be fired by guns held by Watkins and Davis III, according to Stuckey.

The victim was hit in the leg and drove himself to the Thomasville Regional Medical Center for treatment. The victim has since been treated and released.

Wayne Davis III, 18

Marcus Watkins, 35

If anyone has any information in reference to the whereabouts of Watkins and Davis III, you are urged to call Chief Stuckey at 334-486-1049.