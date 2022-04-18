MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating two separate cases where two men were struck, one of which died on scene.

On Sunday, April 17, a man was struck while riding his bike along Highway 90. The man was trying to cross onto Coca Cola Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle traveling along Highway 90. Officers arrived on scene at about 1:52 a.m. and the man was taken to a hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

At 4:30 a.m., officers were called to I-65 at Dauphin St. after one person was hit by a vehicle. Officers determined that the man was struck after he tried to cross the interstate. The man was pronounced dead by Mobile Fire and Rescue, according to the release. The man’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

Both of the drivers remained on scened, according to Mobile Police.