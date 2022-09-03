MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene.

Officials say they were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officials arrived, they confirmed the stabbing and that the alleged perpetrator is related to the victims. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police have not released the name of a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

