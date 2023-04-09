MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were seriously injured when they were shot while sitting inside a car on Brownlee Street Saturday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to the 1800 block of Brownlee Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police said the men were sitting inside a car next to a home when another car pulled up and the people inside started shooting. Both men along with the vehicle were hit with gunshots.

The men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The release said this investigation is ongoing.