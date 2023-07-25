MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers responded to Chin Street Tuesday night for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find two men had been shot.

Officers said one man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other was taken by personal vehicle. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. No one is in custody.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene. Crime scene tape is up near a home and police have their lights on. Some cars can also be seen inside the crime scene tape.

We are working to gather information and will update this story when more information is available.