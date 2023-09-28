MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men are in critical condition after both were shot in South Mobile County, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The men were shot on Old Pascagoula Road and Grand Bay Wilmer Road. One of the men was shot in the face and the other was shot in the abdomen.

Officials said one of the men was life-flighted and the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The shooting happened around noon Thursday.

WKRG News 5 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story when more information is available.