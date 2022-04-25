MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men injured. Officers were called to Mobile Infirmary Sunday, April 24 after two men came in with gunshot wounds.

Officers determined that the shooting happened while the men were traveling along Aiport Boulevard and Florida Street. A person drove up to their car and started firing.

The two men were shot and taken to the hospital by the driver. Their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Exactly five months ago, another man was shot on Nov. 24 in a car while riding along Airport Boulevard near Florida Street. The man was shot in his knee and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.