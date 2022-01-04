2 men lead police on chase in stolen vehicle, said Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men led Mobile police on a car and foot chase in a stolen vehicle on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the Mobile Police Department.

According to officials, when officers tried to stop the vehicle the two men were in for a routine traffic stop they refused to stop. At that time, Juan Conner, 21, and Isaiah Poe, 20, led police on a short car chase. When they stopped the car they ran and led police on a foot chase.

Officers said that when they were chasing the two men, one of them tossed a handgun off of their body. Once officers caught the two men, they determined that the car they were driving had been reported stolen from Ocean Springs, Miss.

The incident occurred on Gulf Terra Court near Maitre Park.