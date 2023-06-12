MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested over the weekend after they were allegedly involved in separate burglaries, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

On Saturday around 10:45 a.m., officers were called to Highland Woods Drive East, near Airport Boulevard, for a burglary in progress. When officers arrived at the home, they found that a man known to the owner had entered the home through a rear window, according to the release.

The man allegedly refused to leave and remained on the scene. Johnnie Lee, 50, was arrested and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.

On Sunday around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to College Street, near St. Stephens Road, for a report of a burglary. Officers arrived and found that a known man had entered the home by breaking through a window.

Marcus Fox, 38, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail. Both men were charged with burglary.