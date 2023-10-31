MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly taking part in a theft at a jewelry store at the Bel Air Mall.

Mobile police officers responded to a reported theft in progress at Sana Diamonds at the Bel Air Mall.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

When the officers arrived, they saw the alleged subjects leaving the mall in a vehicle.

They initiated a traffic stop and detained Craig Boyd, 37, and Darrell Phelps, 31.

Boyd was arrested and charged with theft of property in the second degree. His bond hearing is Wednesday, and his bond is set at $3,000.

Phelps was also arrested and faces two charges: possession of marijuana in the second degree and theft of property in the fourth degree. His bond totaled $1,000, which was met, and he has been released from jail.