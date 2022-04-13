MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Mobile County Public School teachers are part of the “Sweet 16” finalists for the Alabama Teacher of the Year award.

The Alabama Department of Education announced Wednesday, April 13, that Kelly Parker and Will Edmonds were in the top 16 finalists.

Kelly Parker teaches second grade at Tanner Williams Elementary School and has been an educator for 14 years. She is one of MCPSS’s first dyslexia interventionist resource teachers. She received a grant from Ag in the Classroom to fund a greenhouse in which students could grow and sell plants. They raised over $2,000 for the school.

William Edmonds is a French teacher for Advanced World Studies at Barton Academy. Edmonds has more than 24 years of experience in the classroom and has taught French across the state of Alabama. He received a research scholarship to travel to Canada and Louisiana to study the deportation of the French-speaking Acadians.

The 2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced at a reception in Montgomery on May 11, 2022.