MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Chamber announced Thursday two companies will be undergoing major expansion projects. Georgia-based Chart Industries is expanding to Theodore and Superior Air Parts is expanding into Mobile County.

Chart Industries “manufactures cryogenic containers of various sizes for the defense and space industries” and Superior Air Parts “manufactures FAA-approved replacement parts for general aviation aircraft engines and produces certified engines for experimental and sport aircraft builders.”

Chart Industries

This expansion is a $74 million capital investment and will produce 59 new full-time jobs.

“We appreciate Chart’s continued confidence in the Mobile area by expanding its operations in Theodore,” said Mobile Chamber President & CEO Bradley Byrne. “Expansions like this are made possible by support from Partners for Growth investors and Team Mobile.”

Chart Industries has purchased the former Standard Concrete manufacturing facility along the Theodore Industrial Canal. This will allow the company to directly load containers onto barges.

“The expansion of Chart Industries is another reflection of the great workforce and thriving business environment that exists in the Mobile area,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We are excited to be a partner in the future success of Chart Industries and are grateful for their continued investment in Mobile.”

Superior Air Parts

This expansion is a $24 million capital investment and will produce 180 new jobs.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Superior Air Parts recognizes Mobile County’s strength in the aviation industry,” said Mobile Chamber President & CEO Bradley Byrne. “This is a significant investment that will bring many high-quality jobs to our community across a wide range of professions.”

The company plans to break ground by the end of 2023. The facility will be on Radcliff Road in Creola.