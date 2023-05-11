MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Chamber announced Thursday two companies will be undergoing major expansion projects. Georgia-based Chart Industries is expanding to Theodore and Superior Air Parts is expanding into Mobile County.
Chart Industries “manufactures cryogenic containers of various sizes for the defense and space industries” and Superior Air Parts “manufactures FAA-approved replacement parts for general aviation aircraft engines and produces certified engines for experimental and sport aircraft builders.”
Chart Industries
This expansion is a $74 million capital investment and will produce 59 new full-time jobs.
“We appreciate Chart’s continued confidence in the Mobile area by expanding its operations in Theodore,” said Mobile Chamber President & CEO Bradley Byrne. “Expansions like this are made possible by support from Partners for Growth investors and Team Mobile.”
Chart Industries has purchased the former Standard Concrete manufacturing facility along the Theodore Industrial Canal. This will allow the company to directly load containers onto barges.
“The expansion of Chart Industries is another reflection of the great workforce and thriving business environment that exists in the Mobile area,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We are excited to be a partner in the future success of Chart Industries and are grateful for their continued investment in Mobile.”
Superior Air Parts
This expansion is a $24 million capital investment and will produce 180 new jobs.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Superior Air Parts recognizes Mobile County’s strength in the aviation industry,” said Mobile Chamber President & CEO Bradley Byrne. “This is a significant investment that will bring many high-quality jobs to our community across a wide range of professions.”
The company plans to break ground by the end of 2023. The facility will be on Radcliff Road in Creola.
Superior Air Parts has taken many things into consideration in choosing a location for expansion of operations. The Mobile Chamber did an incredible job of highlighting the reasons for doing business in the area. The transportation system that is in place and expanding in the Mobile area is very impressive. The area has invested heavily in education including high school programs, technical schools with the recent addition of manufacturing programs at Bishop State and theKeith Chatten, CEO of Superior Air Parts
extensive growth at the University of South Alabama. All of that certainly helps us find the various skill sets needed, such as machinists, operators, test technicians, engineers, and various other professionals. As a local resident, I recognize the community’s strong work ethic, which was a key part of the decision to invest here. We look forward to a bright future and continued growth in south Alabama and the Gulf Coast.