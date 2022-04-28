MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System conducted a random canine and metal detector search at LeFlore High School Thursday and found guns in two different students’ backpacks. Both students are being arrested, according to MCPSS.

MCPSS said the students were in different classrooms. MCPSS said there is no evidence the cases are related.

MCPSS said the students “will be recommended for expulsion, in accordance with the MCPSS Student Code of Conduct.”

“We have a zero-tolerance policy,” said Rena Philips, who works for MCPSS, “and we have found that these random searches are an effective strategy in keeping our students and campuses safe. The searches are conducted at all MCPSS middle and high schools periodically throughout the year.”