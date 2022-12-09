MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle.
Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.
MCSO estimated the street value of the fentanyl at more than $100,000. MCSO said the drugs were “bound for the streets of Mobile County.”
MCSO said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.