MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle.

Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.

MCSO estimated the street value of the fentanyl at more than $100,000. MCSO said the drugs were “bound for the streets of Mobile County.”

Efren Rodriguez

Nester Alvarado





MCSO said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available.