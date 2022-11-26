MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Grand Bay Wilmer Road, 6 miles outside of Semmes, Ala.

ALEA said in a news release that Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile were both killed. Brannon’s 2013 Jeep Wrangler collided with the 1978 Kawasaki motorcycle Thomas was riding.

Both Brannon and Thomas were pronounced dead on the scene. ALEA said Brannon was not wearing a seatbelt and was “ejected” from the Jeep.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.