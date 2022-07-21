MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed two people Wednesday. One of those people was from Atmore.

The crash happened along Interstate 65 in Creola and involved four cars. The driver of the first car, Brittney K. Talbot, 37, was killed after she was rear-ended by a pickup truck, according to a news release from ALEA.

Talbot’s sedan crossed the median and struck two oncoming vehicles, a pickup truck and SUV. Christopher D. Knighton, 38, was also killed in the crash. Knighton, an Atmore native, was a passenger in Talbot’s car, according to the release.

Investigators determined that Talbot and Knighton were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The crash happened Wednesday, July 20, around 1:05 p.m. The crash caused both lanes of Interstate 65 to close for over three hours as troopers and Creola police worked the scene.