2 juveniles shot at Citgo gas station on Azalea Road, per MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are on the scene of a shooting at a Citgo gas station on Azalea Road, where they say two juveniles have been shot.

Officers responded to the gas station at 507 Azalea Road at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The gas station is at the corner of Azalea and Pleasant Valley roads.

The extent of the injuries to the two juveniles is not known at this time.

Police say there are multiple crimes scenes in this shooting. A witness said those who were shot came running to the gas station.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.