MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed two people were injured while caught in the crossfire between gunshots of two unknown parties.

MPD responded to University Hospital on Monday, March 7 around 8:30 p.m. in regards to two victims injured. When officers arrived, they discovered the victims were traveling near Moffett Road and Bear Fork Road when two unknown vehicles began exchanging gunfire.

MPD says the victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times during the exchange of gunfire. The passenger and driver both sustained lacerations to their faces from the broken glass.

Mobile Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.