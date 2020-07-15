2 injured in early morning shooting on Kibby Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, July 15, at about 1 a.m., Mobile police responded to the 1800 block of Kibby Street in reference to a shooting.

A woman on the scene said her boyfriend and her brother got into a fight. The brother said his sister and her boyfriend were fighting and he intervened. During the altercation, the boyfriend pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at him, striking him. The brother was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim, another man on the scene, arrived at another hospital by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. He advised that the boyfriend shot him. This is an ongoing investigation.

