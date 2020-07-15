2 injured in early morning shooting on Kibby Street

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, July 15, at about 1 a.m., Mobile police responded to the 1800 block of Kibby Street in reference to a shooting.

A woman on the scene said her boyfriend and her brother got into a fight. The brother said his sister and her boyfriend were fighting and he intervened. During the altercation, the boyfriend pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at him, striking him. The brother was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim, another man on the scene, arrived at another hospital by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. He advised that the boyfriend shot him. This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories