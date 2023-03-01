MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and Fire-Rescue said two people were injured and a dog was rescued in a two car crash at the intersection of Schillinger and Cottage Hill Road Wednesday night.

Police did not say what caused the crash, but said it happened at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Two people in a Jeep were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver in the other car was not taken to the hospital, according to an MPD officer at the scene.

The Jeep was rolled over on its side, but once the vehicle was back sitting on all fours, first responders rescued a small dog from inside the car.

The dog did not appear to have any visible injuries and was very alert.

A firefighter at the scene says the dog will be taken back to his station and be returned to its rightful owner.