MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department were busy Friday night as three separate shootings happened around the same time, according to a release from MPD.

Officers were called to Greystone Apartments Friday night at 8:20 for reports of gunshots fired into a vehicle. Officers arrived and found that a driver was passing by two dark-colored vehicles on Old Pascagoula Road when a person shot at the driver’s car. The shot caused damage to the back window but the driver was not injured.

At 8:49 p.m. Friday, officers were called to two other shootings. One of the shootings was on Willow Lane and the other was on Emogene Place.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Willow Lane and found that a person’s home had been hit by gunfire. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Emogene Place and found that another person’s home had been “hit several times by bullets from an unknown subject.” There were no injuries reported in this incident either.

According to the release, there has not been any arrests made, however, these investigations are ongoing.