CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police arrested two people who they say poured boiling water onto a special needs resident at Nobles Group Home. Chickasaw Police said the two arrested worked at the home.
Kevin Jermaine Franklin, 22, and Dakerria Latrice Hall, 21, were charged with abuse and neglect of a protected person. The pair are accused of abusing a 52-year-old man who has physical and mental disabilities. Both Franklin and Hall have bonded out of Mobile Metro Jail, according to jail records.
Chickasaw Police said the patient has second-degree burns. The patient has already undergone a first debridement treatment, according to police.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
