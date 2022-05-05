MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were called to a crash that killed two Grand Bay men.

Layne G. Pierce, 24, and Sebastian S. Garcia, 52, were killed in a crash Wednesday, April 20, at Old Pascagoula Road in Mobile County. Investigators determined that the crash happened after Pierce’s pickup struck Garcia’s truck in a head-on collision.

Pierce was pronounced dead on scene. Garcia was taken to University Medical Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to a news release from ALEA.

The crash happened about two miles west of Grand Bay city limits, according to the release. ALEA troopers will continue to investigate the crash.