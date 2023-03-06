MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people after they were found with a gun, drugs and detached catalytic convertor Saturday night.

Roosevelt Westry, 35, and Tiffany Swinney, 38, were arrested. Westry is charged with certain persons forbidden, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity and secondary metals recycler. Swinney is charged with drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested in October 2021 as part of a sting operation by the MPD. Westry was also arrested in 2018 for an alleged carjacking.

Police said Westry is also responsible for four prior thefts involving catalytic convertors.

According to the release, MPD pulled over Westry and Swinney at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 on Michael Donald Avenue. Police said they were searching for Westry.

Both Westry and Swinney were detained. Police found a gun, burglar tools, a detached catalytic convertor, drugs and drug paraphernalia.