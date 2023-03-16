Deputies found a pistol, six pounds of marijuana, 25 grams of spice and over $4,000 in cash.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and Narcotics Unit arrested two people who were allegedly selling drugs and found with a gun, according to a Facebook post.

Jaylin Dixon Long and Damarion Bowie were arrested late Wednesday night in the parking lot of Springdale Road after MCSO deputies received an anonymous tip about the two selling drugs.

Deputies said they found a pistol, six pounds of marijuana, 25 grams of spice and over $4,000 in cash.

Long was charged with trafficking marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said he was out on bond for first-degree assault.

Bowie was charged with firearm-person forbidden, trafficking marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude.