MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to two separate domestic violence disputes where one victim was strangled and another was hit with a gun.

On March 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers were called to the 3200 block at Dogwood Raod for a domestic dispute. Officers arrested Robert Johnson, 21, after a woman was found strangled.

The woman was strangled after a fight between her and her ex-boyfriend broke out. The argument turned into a physical fight when the woman was pushed and later strangled. Johnson was charged with Domestic Violence Strangulation 3rd, Domestic Violence Harassment and Interference with a Domestic Violence Call.

Officers were called to another domestic dispute at about 10:40 p.m. Brenda Brown-Collins, 28, was arrested after a man was hit in the head with a gun.

Officers determined that the victim and his ex-girlfriend were arguing when she pulled out a gun and hit the man on his head. Brown-Collins was charged with Domestic Violence Assault 2nd, Domestic Violence 3rd (Menacing) and Criminal Mischief 3rd, according to the Mobile County jail log.

The man was treated for his injuries on scene, according to MPD.