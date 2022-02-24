MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to two separate domestic violence burglaries, which resulted in one person being choked and the other punched in the face.

On Feb. 23, at about 9:33 a.m., officers were called to Isle Parkway Apartments for a report of domestic violence. Officers determined the victim’s ex-boyfriend kicked in her door, choked her and stole her phone. Officers arrested Colin Williams, 24, after he was spotted during a search of the area.

Colin Williams

The second domestic violence burglary happened at about 11:50 p.m. at Starling Drive. Officers determined the victim’s ex-boyfriend broke into her home and punched her in the face. The man fled the home before officers arrived.

Mobile Police are continuing to investigate the domestic violence burglary at Starling Drive.