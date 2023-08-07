MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people in Mobile are accused of stealing dogs over the weekend, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

On Saturday at 12:45 p.m., officers with MPD were called to a mobile home park on Old Pascagoula Road for a report of a domestic violence burglary. When they arrived, officers found that the victim’s ex-boyfriend allegedly took the victim’s dog during an argument. The ex-boyfriend had left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers were called to Toulmin Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a theft. The officers arrived and were told by the victim that their puppy had been stolen. Witnesses told the officers they saw the person taking the puppy. Officers said Megan Wallace, 20, was connected to the theft and arrested her.

Both of these cases remain under investigation.