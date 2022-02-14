MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Mobile Fire Rescue are investigating a housefire that killed two dogs.

Firefighters were called to a housefire at 5109 Olivedale Drive. When firefighters arrived, they could see smoke coming from the eaves.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 15 to 20 minutes, and rescue two of the three dogs stuck inside the building. One dog was killed in the fire and another died from their injuries.

The fire happened while the homeowners were away. The Mobile Fire Rescue Department is investigating the cause of the fire.