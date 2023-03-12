MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The weekend of March 11 and 12 was a deadly one in Mobile County. Two people were shot to death at two different gas stations. One in Mobile and another in Prichard. Both Mobile and Prichard police have released the names of the victims. Our crews went back to the scenes and counted several bullet holes at both locations.

Investigators have not said whether or not shootings are connected.

Around 7:30 Saturday night, Mobile Police were flagged down by someone who notified them about a shooting at the Quick Stop Food Mart on Overlook Road.

When officers arrived, they found Willie Thomas, Jr., 19, dead from a gunshot wound. A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old are being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Willie Thomas, Jr., 19, courtesy of Thomas family.

WKRG News 5 went back to the gas station Sunday afternoon. Our crews found the door riddled with at least five bullet holes. The owner of the shop talked to News 5 off-camera. He says three to four men were inside the store shooting causing some damage inside, then they started shooting outside leaving glass all over the ground by the entrance.

Thirty minutes later, another homicide investigation is underway in Prichard. Prichard Police responded around 8 p.m. Saturday night to a shooting that left Demetris Hunter, 22, dead at the Brother’s Quick Pick gas station.

Investigators say he was shot in the torso.

Investigators that night were focusing on the ATM sitting there.

When our crew returned to Brother’s Quick Pick, the ATM was riddled with at least 8 bullet holes.

We spoke with an employee at the store who tells WKRG News 5 that no shooting occurred inside the store.

At this time, investigators have not made any arrests in either case.