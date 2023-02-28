MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. 98 near the Mississippi state line.

ALEA said they have identified one man, but are waiting for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to identify the second driver.

Johnny G. Jordan, 60, was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup when he collided head-on with an unidentified SUV. Jordan and the unidentified driver were pronounced dead on scene.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 20, on U.S. 98 near the Mississippi state line, roughly 10 miles west of Semmes.

No further information is available at this time as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.