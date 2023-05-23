This video aired on Monday, March 22. A new video will be uploaded this afternoon.

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two public works employees in Dauphin Island were charged with trafficking cocaine and tampering with physical evidence after 53.9 pounds of “suspected” cocaine washed ashore last Saturday.

Robert Butler and Dean Hazard were booked Tuesday, May 23 according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests come after a “large bundle” was found by walkers in the area of Dauphin Island west end beach. The bundle was turned over to MCSO Narcotics Detectives, which will then be turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This is a developing story.