The video above aired on May 20. A new video will be added this afternoon.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in an hours long standoff at a home in Saraland is facing two counts of attempted murder, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log.

Christopher Cavette, 43, was booked into Metro Jail on Tuesday, May 30. Cavette barricaded himself inside his home on Cleveland Road on May 19. He was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation after the standoff.

Following the standoff, Mobile County Sherriff Paul Burch said there was a probate pick up order issued for Cavette stemming from a domestic situation. Saraland Police requested the pick up. Burch said Cavette was firing shots at deputies and officers during the standoff.

The next day, WKRG spoke with neighbors who recounted their experiences during the standoff. All said they heard several gunshots throughout the afternoon and night.

“I don’t know if he was shooting a shotgun or was something much louder,” said neighbor Lon Andrews. “And the police shot several things in there. We were just we were we were scared. We didn’t want him to get hurt. And we sure didn’t want an officer to get hurt.”

Another neighbor who lives across the street from the house was trying to go home, but he was blocked off. He said that he knows Cavette.

“Well, most of the time, he was kind of a quiet demeanor,” said Leland Porter. “I do remember on one occasion that when he had gotten a puppy that had two of my grandchildren here, and he brought the puppy over to my grandchildren for them to see the puppy. And so I do remember that that was a good interaction.”