MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating two separate cases where two children were struck by cars, including a two-year-old and nine-year-old.

On April 1, at about 10 a.m., officers were called to Highway 90 and Hamilton Boulevard for one person struck. Officers found a nine-year-old child who had been struck by a vehicle that was trying to cross in front of Winn Dixie. The nine-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to Camelia Trace Mobile Home Park for one person struck. Officers found a two-year-old child who was hit by a vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to the release.

Both drivers remained on the scene. Both incidents are being investigated by Mobile Police.