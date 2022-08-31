UPDATE (7:10 p.m.): Mobile County Public Schools told WKRG an earlier release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about a possible threat to a local school was not correct.

MCPSS clarified to WKRG News 5 that the Grand Bay Middle School threat involved only two middle school students, not four. There is no age given for the students who posed the threat.

According to the update, “kids were using snapchat and a threat was shared between them. Another student saw it and told school admin.”

Authorities came and removed the two students from the middle school yesterday, Tuesday.

As for the other two students, MCPSS said it was “students being stupid,” and it happened off campus.

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said they have arrested four children after they made threats at Grand Bay Middle School on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to deputies, the four children made threats over social media to “blow up the school.” Deputies spoke with the principal and students who confirmed seeing the post on Snapchat. School administration said the school was never put on lockdown and no students were in danger.

Three 11-year-olds and one 16-year-old were charged with disorderly conduct for threats against the school. The four children were taken to Strickland Youth Center.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, a Snapchat was posted threatening to “shoot up” Bryant High School. MCPSS and MCSO said they are investigating this threat.