MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested 18-year-old Terry Raine and a 17-year-old female in connection to the Heron Drive deadly shooting on March 1, according to a release.

Both will be charged with murder.

Police were called to Heron Drive on Wednesday, March 1 at around 12:17 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers found 50-year-old Michael E. Carmichael lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.