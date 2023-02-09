MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police.

Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police said they found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound at the 7000 block of Gloster Court just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

WKRG News 5 on Wednesday spoke with a neighbor who lives two houses down from where the shooting took place. She told us that she and her husband heard about 10 shots.

The neighbor also told News 5 that this subdivision is usually quiet and she never would’ve expected something like this would happen.