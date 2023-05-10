MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police charged two people for allegedly robbing a Domino’s delivery driver at gunpoint on May 2.

Jamail Mitchell, 18, and Antonio Cannady Jr., 21, were charged with robbery on Wednesday, May 10.

Mitchell and Cannady allegedly robbed the driver at gunpoint and stole pizza and a soft drink. The driver was not injured in the incident, according to a previous release.

Police were called the Domino’s Pizza on Airport Boulevard. Police learned the robbery happened on Cresthaven Road.

Cresthaven Road is a residential street between Azalea Road and University Boulevard, not far from Davidson High School and the Denton Magnet School of Technology.