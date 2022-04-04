MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a second man for a shooting that happened Friday, March 18 at Heritage Road North.

Jonas Dillard, 20, was the second person charged after a man was found shot in the face at the 3800 block of Heritage Drive North near Davidson High school.

Dillard and Artez Williams, 20, were charged with Assault and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle for the shooting that happened on March 18. When officers arrived on scene at about 3:15 p.m., they found one person sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to the face. The man told officers someone came up to him and started shooting inside the car.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Both men charged in the Heritage Road shooting were also arrested, along with two others, after shots were fired at a vigil Sunday, March 20th held for two people who were shot and killed at Cottage Hill Road Friday, March 18.