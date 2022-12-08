MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two people who fled from officers in separate incidents on the same road Wednesday night, according to MPD.

At around 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 tried to stop a 17-year-old at East Linwood and Eagle Drive, but the driver did not stop. The suspect’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

The driver eventually stopped and officers arrested the juvenile who was transported to Strickland Youth Center. Officers said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car. The suspect was charged with the following:

attempt to elude

reckless endangerment

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Roughly 40 minutes later, officers tried to stopped another car at Eagle and Raven Drive for “driving recklessly” but the driver did not stop. This happened at around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

19-year-old Jadarius Flott was arrested and charged with attempt to elude and reckless endangerment.