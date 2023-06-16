MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are looking for three men who were involved in two separate burglaries overnight, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Central Plaza Towers for a report of a robbery. When they arrived, officers found that a man was attempting to unlock his door when two men approached him. The two men had knives and forced the victim inside, taking his property and fleeing the scene.

On Friday morning at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a commercial alarm at Greer’s CashSaver on Government Street. Officers arrived at the store and found that a man had entered the store. The man then stole merchandise and fled the scene.

Officers said both of these investigations are ongoing.